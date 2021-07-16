Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JMHLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.38. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Jardine Matheson
