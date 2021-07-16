Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JMHLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.38. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.