Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $87,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $92,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $48,690,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:QS opened at $23.68 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of -60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last 90 days.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

