Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537,760 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.33% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $89,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,760,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 284,342 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 110.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 342,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHO stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

