Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 87,714 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $82,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

NYSE WM opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

