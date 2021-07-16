Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $85.40 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.93% of The Simply Good Foods worth $85,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

