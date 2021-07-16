Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $75.12 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $75,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 117,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of MCRB opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

