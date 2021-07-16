Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 817,766 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1,321.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $77,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

