Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,147 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

