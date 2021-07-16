Jane Street Group LLC Takes $45.36 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,416,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.00% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

