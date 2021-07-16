Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. 1,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,473. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.94 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

