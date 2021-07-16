Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 136,994 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 81,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,547. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

