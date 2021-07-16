Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $21.97 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 267,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.45% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 794.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

