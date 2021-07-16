Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 312.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $211,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,343. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.57 and a 52 week high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

