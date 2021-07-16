Jane Street Group LLC Has $168.37 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $168,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,575. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.