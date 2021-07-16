Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.64% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 246,462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41.

