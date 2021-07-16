J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.60 Million

Equities analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post sales of $392.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.50 million to $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.88. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $145.55. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

