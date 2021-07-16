J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

