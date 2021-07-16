J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.