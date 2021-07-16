iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath Sells 7,926 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $195,692.94.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

