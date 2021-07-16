iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other iSun news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $2,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

iSun stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. iSun has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

