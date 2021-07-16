iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wealth Alliance’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $108.02. 82,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

