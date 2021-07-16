iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lifted by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.54. 133,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

