iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,202. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.