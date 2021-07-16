iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

