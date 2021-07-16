iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 396,075 shares.The stock last traded at $79.97 and had previously closed at $79.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

