iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,078 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $122,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,903,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 678,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,217,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 579,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.