iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SLQD stock remained flat at $$51.80 on Friday. 216,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,414. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

