Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 159,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

