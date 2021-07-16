IQE (LON:IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 57

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IQE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

IQE stock opened at GBX 46.54 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £372.97 million and a P/E ratio of -117.60. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 45.10 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

