IONChain Price Tops $0.0015 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $184,318.70 and $2,700.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 55.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00831179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.