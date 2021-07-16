ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) Trading Up 0.1%

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 164,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 129,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

About ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

