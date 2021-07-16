Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 915% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

Sandbridge Acquisition stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,932,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.