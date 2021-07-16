Investors Purchase High Volume of Crown Call Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 902 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,087% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

