Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stake Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,628,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

RGI stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $194.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

