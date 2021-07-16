Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $178,000.
Shares of ADRE opened at $55.73 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
