Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of ADRE opened at $55.73 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

