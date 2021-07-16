Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,775 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NYSE:MGY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

