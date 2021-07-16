Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

