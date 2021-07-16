Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,514 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

