Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 69,936 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $42.56 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

