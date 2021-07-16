Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $878.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Interface by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Interface by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.