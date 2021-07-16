InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

