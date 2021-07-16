Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.29. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,522,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

