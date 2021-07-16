Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.29. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,522,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
