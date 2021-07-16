Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 84.6% in June

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after buying an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

IFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

IFS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.