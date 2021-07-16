Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

