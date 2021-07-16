Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 642,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,213,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.