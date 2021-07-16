Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,213,308. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.