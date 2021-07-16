Instructure Holdings, Inc. Plans $250 Million IPO for July 20th (INST)

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (INST) is planning to raise $250 million in an IPO on Tuesday, July 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Instructure Holdings, Inc. generated $324.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $211 million. The company has a market-cap of $2.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and Jefferies, Macquarie Capital, Baird, BTIG, Raymond James, Truist Securities, William Blair, Academy Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton and Ramirez & Co. were co-managers.

Instructure Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Instructure is an EdTech company whose principal stockholder is Thoma Bravo, the private equity firm. After the IPO, Thoma Bravo will still own a controlling equity stake in Instructure.) Instructure’s mission is to elevate student success, amplify the power of teachers everywhere, and inspire everyone to learn together by applying the power of simple, purposeful, and transformative software to the important challenge of educating the world’s population. From the inception of a teacher’s lesson through a student’s mastery of a concept, Instructure personalizes, simplifies, organizes, and automates the entire learning lifecycle through the power of technology. Our learning platform delivers the elements that leaders, teachers, and learners need – a next-generation Learning Management System (“LMS”), robust assessments for learning, actionable analytics, and engaging, dynamic content. Schools standardize on Instructure’s solutions as their core learning platform because we bring together all of the tools that students, teachers, parents, and administrators need to create an accessible and modern learning environment. Our platform is cloud-native, built on open technologies, and scalable across thousands of institutions and tens of millions of users worldwide. We are the LMS market share leader in both Higher Education and paid K-12, with over 6,000 global customers, representing Higher Education institutions and K-12 districts and schools in more than 90 countries. We are maniacally focused on our customers and enhancing the teaching and learning experience. As such, we continuously innovate to grow the footprint of our platform, including through our acquisitions of Portfolium to add online skills portfolio capabilities for Higher Education students and MasteryConnect and Certica to add K-12 assessment and analytics capabilities. Our platform becomes deeply ingrained into our customers’ instructional workflows. “.

Instructure Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and has 1110 employees. The company is located at 6330 South 3000 East, Suite 700, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121 and can be reached via phone at (800) 203-6755 or on the web at http://www.instructure.com/.

