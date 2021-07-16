Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 19.74 ($0.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £192.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.83. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 128,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

