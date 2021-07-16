Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.36. 841,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,751. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.