Insider Selling: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
WTFC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
