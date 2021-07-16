Insider Selling: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WTFC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

